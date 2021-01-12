Instagram new trends to follow in 2021

Aesthetic patterns for Instagram are continuously changing, but what does 2021 bring for your feed? Your Instagram page is about to get more innovative and entertaining than ever before, from the rise of Reels to perfectly-timed memes.

Uncover all the aesthetic patterns to look out for in 2021 on app, and use them to expand your reach and audience.

Storytelling visuals

Instagram has become a core component of your brand. Stats revealed that more individuals probably look for your brand instead of on Google and settling on your social media page. Some specialists in digital media go as far as saying that the Instagram page of a company is as critical as its website.

It is necessary to retain the appeal on the page well, just like a company invests in the visual appeal of the website. Make sure the profile picture represents the individuality of your brand and add the same to the cover section of the highlights as well.

Rise of Reels

Right now, and they’re everywhere, Instagram Reels are one of the top trends on Instagram. There’s also a new switch to the main Instagram menu to locate Reels. Thanks to the innovative editing tools of Reels, creating video content with perfectly-timed text layouts and visuals is now easier than ever.

The No-Edit

The days of rough edits and pumped up saturation are gone for good; the “no-edit edit” is the trend that everyone in 2021 is lusting for. With the rise of authentic content on Instagram, this minimal editing movement goes hand in hand.

A Forum For Shopping

It is not likely that you have left out on the fact that the app is becoming a significant presence for e-commerce, particularly for small businesses, if you used the app, and this trend is here to stay and bloom.