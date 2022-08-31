Instagram ‘Not interested’ Button For Explore Section Is Under Testing

Instagram keeps on introducing new features to improve users’ experience. Recently, Instagram developers are working on a new feature that will let users mark multiple posts as ‘Not interested’ in the Explore section of the app. Instagram ‘Not Interested’ Button will give them more control over suggested posts.

Instagram ‘Not Interested’ Button Will Let You Control Suggested Posts

Instagram stated in a blog post that soon users will be able to mark several posts as ‘not interested’. Moreover, It will hide the marked posts immediately and the platform will refrain from showing similar content in the future as well. In addition to that, Instagram is also working on a feature that will let users snooze suggested posts for up to 30 days. All the Insta users will have to click the X icon on suggested posts to hide them from the timeline.

The company also seems to be working on the ability to filter out posts with certain keywords, emojis, phrases, and hashtags in the caption. It is a very good feature indeed as it will surely come in handy if you are not interested in certain things or just want some topics to show up in your feed. In the future, Instagram will also let users choose how much sensitive content they want to see on the platform.

In order to better understand user interests, Insta will prioritize posts that it thinks the user might be interested in. For instance, if you have added a particular account in your ‘Favourites’, the platform will show more posts from that account. Insta users will also be able to access a dedicated feed of favorites where they will see posts from accounts they have added in chronological order. So, the company is testing many new features that will surely improve users’ experience in the near future.

