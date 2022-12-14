Instagram Notes for Sharing Feelings Launched- Here’s How to share it

Instagram is trying to make its Notes feature better than before and in an effort to do so, it has launched a new Notes Feature. The Instagram Notes feature is designed for users to simultaneously share their thoughts with friends by using text or emojis.

While those who are not familiar with Note, it is described as short posts that can include around 60 characters. It means these notes are almost similar to tweets on Twitter however the number of word support differs in both.

How Instagram Notes can be shared?

These Notes to express feeling with others can be shared by going to the top of the inbox. From here one can select the followers or people on the Close Friends List, depending on with whom you need to share the Notes. That’s it, now write and share notes to convey what you are thinking or feeling at that particular day or time.

The Notes will remain on the top of the inbox for 24 hours. Your friends would be able to reply to these Notes which will be displayed to you as DMs.

While telling about this feature, Instagram shared their experience while testing this feature. It said:

During testing, we learned that people liked having a lightweight, easy way to share what’s on their mind and start conversations. From asking for recommendations to sharing what they’re up to, Notes give people a casual and spontaneous way to express themselves and connect with each other.

While this is one feature, the social media company is working on other features as well among which Group Profile is quite interesting. It will allow multiple users to share posts and stories through a dedicated, shared profile when launched.

Other than this, candid Stories are also in testing which is BeReal kind of feature helping people to be themselves and share stories at specific timings without any filters, etc. The Candid stories will only be visible to those users which also share their own Candid since everyone would have to share whatever they are doing right now at a specific time.

While Notes has started rolling out today and will be available globally in the coming week, Candid Stories and Group Profiles are also in testing which means we will be able to enjoy them in near future.

