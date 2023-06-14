Instagram introduced Notes in December 2022. Now, the company has expanded the feature with some exciting additions, announced by Adam Mosseri – Head of Instagram. Instagram Notes are now getting the Music and Translation features.

Users can now include a 30-second song clip along with a brief caption in their status updates. Additionally, Instagram has incorporated a translation button for posts written in languages other than the user’s default language.

Instagram Notes Get Music and Translation Features

Check Also: How to Download Instagram Reels: 4 Simple and Easy Ways

Instagram Notes provide a personal space for sharing short updates with specific individuals. It has a 60-character limit and offers a compact status option compared to grid posts or Stories.

If you do not know how to use it, follow these steps to use it.

To send a message, tap the icon in the top right corner of your feed

At the top of your Chats list, tap your profile picture.

Type up to 60 characters in the “Share a thought…” box.

You can mention someone in your note if they allow it.

To add music to your note, tap the audio option.

Pick who can view your note: Close Friends or Followers you follow back.

Tap “Share” in the top right corner to post your note.

If you come across a note in your inbox written in a language you don’t understand, simply tap on the note to open it, and you’ll find a “See translation” option. Just tap on it to view the translated version of the note.

Instagram has started rolling out these features.

See Also: Here’s the First Look At Instagram’s Upcoming Twitter Competitor