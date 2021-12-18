Instagram Now Let You Embed a Mini Version of Your Profile on Websites

Instagram has introduced a number of new features. We recently saw the introduction of Reels Visual Replies, new privacy features for teens, and a lot more. Now, Instagram has introduced a new Profile Embed feature, which will allow you to insert a mini version of your Instagram profile on a website. This feature is currently available for US users. But it will soon be available for all Instagram users.

The feature was announced by the Meta-owned photo-sharing platform’s CEO Adam Mosseri. Here’s what it is all about.

🎉 New Features 🎉 We’ve rolled out some pretty fun new features this week that I wanted to share with you:

– #IGPlayback

– Reels Visual Replies

– Profile Embed (US only for now) Any new features you’d like to see? Let me know! 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/p8mvtJn4kA — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 16, 2021

With the new Profile Embed feature, Instagram users will be able to show a mini version of their profile on websites to further increase their reach. It will prove helpful for bloggers, journalists, and content creators, making it easier for them to attract more people to their Instagram profiles.

This new feature comes in addition to the ability to embed Instagram posts on websites. Users will also be able to embed other creators’ Instagram profiles on a website to better the reach.

Apart from this, Mosseri highlighted two more Instagram features that arrived recently. The first one is the Playback Year-In-Review 2021. The feature will show users their top 10 stories posted in 2021 for them to reflect on their posts in the year. Users will also get an option to edit the stories, so they can post what suits them best. The feature, however, is a short-lived one and will only be available for users until December 31.

