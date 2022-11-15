Last month, Instagram started testing the ability to add songs to profiles. It seems like, the audio integration into the app didn’t stop there. Instagram now lets your add music to your photos as well. This feature is initially available for Instagram creators only.

The company shares that it has added the ability to add music to photos that appear on the app’s feed, which it says will provide creators with an additional tool to “bring their content to life and express themselves.”

Instagram Now Lets You Add Music to Your Photos

Instagram says that music is a “huge part” of expression on the platform. For that reason, it is adding the ability to pair music with photos on the feed in the same way that it already supports it in Reels and Stories.

“No matter which format works best to tell your story, you can now add a soundtrack to your favourite photo moments to bring them to life,” the company says.

Creators can now upload a photo and then select a song that will play when the photo is viewed. For that reason, follow these steps,

First of all, select a photo to add as normal

Before sharing, select “Add Music.”

The interface will allow users to search for songs or browse Instagram’s “Trending” or “For You” lists.

After choosing the song, you can now select a clip duration between five and 90 seconds

Now publish the post.

