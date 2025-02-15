Instagram Now Lets You ‘Dislike’ Comments: Here’s How?

Instagram is testing a new feature that allows users to privately express disapproval of comments by introducing a downvote button. This initiative aims to improve user control over their experience and promote more positive interactions on the platform. The downvote button, represented by a downward-facing arrow next to the existing like button, allows users to signal discomfort or irrelevance regarding specific Instagram comments. However, it is pertinent to mention that these downvotes are private; neither the comment’s author nor the public can see who has downvoted a comment, and no dislike count is displayed.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri stated that this feature is currently in the testing phase. It may eventually influence comment rankings, potentially moving less favored comments lower in the thread to promote a friendlier environment. The introduction of the downvote button has aroused mixed reactions. Some users express concern that it could lead to increased negativity and potential cyberbullying, fearing it might provide a tool for users to anonymously criticize others. Conversely, others appreciate having a private means to provide feedback on inappropriate or irrelevant comments. They view it as a step toward improved content moderation and community standards.

This move aligns Instagram with platforms like Reddit, which have long utilized upvote and downvote mechanisms to curate content visibility based on community feedback. Reddit’s system directly influences the prominence of posts and comments, but Instagram’s approach focuses on private feedback without publicly displaying dislike counts.

Instagram’s testing of a downvote button highlights its ongoing efforts to refine user experience and content moderation. By allowing private feedback on comments, the platform aims to empower users and cultivate a more positive community atmosphere. The reception and effectiveness of this feature will provide valuable insights into balancing user engagement with the need to mitigate negative interactions.

