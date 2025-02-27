Instagram Plans a Dedicated ‘Reels App’ Amid TikTok’s Uncertain Future

Instagram is reportedly considering launching a separate Reels app, a move that could redefine its short-form video strategy. The Information reports that Instagram chief Adam Mosseri recently discussed the idea with employees, hinting at a possible shift in the company’s approach to video content.

This development comes as TikTok faces mounting uncertainty in the US, with increasing pressure from lawmakers over its Chinese ownership. If restrictions or a potential ban materialize, Instagram could position Reels as the go-to alternative, attracting millions of displaced TikTok users.

However, the decision to separate Reels into a standalone app raises questions. Instagram’s push for short-form video has already frustrated longtime users, who feel the platform has strayed from its photo-sharing roots. A dedicated Reels app could be a strategic fix, enabling Instagram to restore its original identity while giving video creators a focused space.

Yet, history isn’t on Instagram’s side. Past attempts at standalone apps, like IGTV and Lasso, failed to gain traction and were eventually shut down. If Reels gets its own app, Instagram will need to prove that it can compete with TikTok not just by copying features, but by offering something unique.

There’s no official timeline announced for the rollout yet, but Instagram appears to be preparing for a future where TikTok’s dominance could weaken. Whether this move will help Instagram solidify its position in short-form video or become another failed experiment remains to be seen.

