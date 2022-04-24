All the Instagram Reels users will be happy to know that they are getting a new feature “templates” in the future update. The feature will help in making the Reels even easier. Instagram has currently rolled out this feature to a small group of creators to test it. The feature will allow users to use the same format as other videos for their own Reels.

Instagram Reels are testing a TikTok Like Feature – Templates

“We are always working on new ways to make Reels simpler to create. We are testing the ability for you to make a reel using an existing Template from another reel,” Instagram said.

This is not a new feature. Instagram has copied this feature from TikTok. TikTok already has this feature as TikTok Templated which lets people put their photos into a preset format. Instagram Templates will also work the same. Instagram presets times that go along with a song or another trend on the app, and users can plug in their own photos or videos to match.

This feature is really interesting for those who prefer to use Instagram over TikTok. The users do not need to switch the apps. Or in simple words, it is just another attempt to get users to move off of TikTok and onto Reels.

Just recently, Instagram has added product tagging for public accounts. This feature was only available for creators and brands. Now, all the users will be able to tag products on their stories.

