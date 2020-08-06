Instagram Reels Rolls out for Users Throughout the Globe

TikTok is not having good days, especially in the US. President Donald Trump has given a time of 41 days to the company in order to complete a deal with Microsoft, or else the App will be banned in the country. Since TikTok is considered a threat to the country and is accused of collecting data, it might be banned. In such circumstances, when TikTok is getting through rough times, Instagram has launched Reel, a video platform that is totally alike TikTok. No doubt, these are the perfect timings as users will adopt this platform, Instagram Reels, asap if TikTok gets banned in any country.

Instagram Reels- A replacement for TikTok

Just like TikTok, Reels also allows users to record lip-syncing, dancing, comedy bits, and protests. While telling about Reels, Instagram said:

“Reels invites you to create fun videos to share with your friends or anyone on Instagram. Record and edit 15-second multi-clip videos with audio, effects, and new creative tools. You can share reels with your followers on Feed, and, if you have a public account, make them available to the wider Instagram community through a new space in Explore. Reels in Explore offers anyone the chance to become a creator on Instagram and reach new audiences on a global stage.”

Users who want to shift to Reels, need to open Instagram and touch the camera icon in the upper left corner of the screen. Tap to Reels on the bottom of the page, and get started. There will be some important icons on the left side of the screen such as Audio, Speed, Effects, and Timer.

The audio settings let you search for a song from Instagram’s music library or cane ven use their own by creating reel with the original music. By sharing original songs for reels, a user will get credit for it from Instagram.

With the Audio setting, you can search for a song from Instagram’s music library or use your own by creating a reel with original music. If you share an original song on Reels, you will get credit for it. And your musical creation can be used by others by selecting “Use Audio” from your Reel.

AR effects let you add effects to the videos made by creators throughout the globe. One can also record the Reels by tapping on timer and countdown. Another feature is ‘Align’ which allows users to line up objects from the previous clips helping users with a seamless experience. The ‘Speed’ feature lets you record a seamless transition to outfit changes.

“Record the first clip by pressing and holding the capture button. You’ll see a progress indicator at the top of the screen as you record. Stop recording to end each clip.”

Reels can be shared in Explorer over your feed. Moreover, Reels can be shared like a story, which means it will disappear after 24 hours.

Also Read: Instagram Expands Reels, TikTok Clone to More Market