New ‘Instagram Remix’ copies Tiktok duet feature

Nayab KhanLast Updated: Apr 1, 2021
Instagram, which is operated by Facebook, is launching a ‘Instagram Remix’ option for Reels. It’s a rip-off of a hugely popular TikTok feature called Duets.

Duets enable TikTik users to make new videos that feature another video on the app, with both videos showing on the screen side by side. As a result, users can easily react to other videos by creating their own, that can then be shared online.

Creators can capture a new video stitched to the original one using Instagram’s Remix feature, which can be accessed by clicking on the three dot menu of the Reel they choose to remix. After filming, users can change the sound of the original video, their own video, and record a voiceover.

According to an Instagram statement, only new Reels would be immediately available for Remix

You can remix your own reel, but not reels that have already been remixed or reels that the maker has chosen not to accept remixes on. You can remix your own reel, but not reels that have already been remixed or reels that the maker has decided not to accept remixes on.

.The organization is strongly committed to make short-form video content a regular feature. It attached a Reels icon to its home screen and made sure that the videos were included in the global Lite app. It’s getting closer and closer to looking just like TikTok.

