Instagram removes Recent Content tab from hashtag pages for some iOS users

Instagram is a social networking app that tries to bring comfort to its users by sharing pictures and videos with friends and family. Its unique features and good service give it the pride place on youth’s smartphones. This time again Instagram is in hopes to simplify things for its iOS users. To test more relevant content, for some users it has removed the recent content tab from the hashtag page.

On the hashtag page, the user could browse across Top content, Recent content, and Reels within the tag. The users selected for the testing process will now see just the Top content and Reels.

The company’s motive behind these changes is to make hashtags as valuable as possible for the people. Also a few weeks back, the company rolled out Destinations which helped users connect with more people and information. These changes are also meant to bring comfort and more quality to the users.

Instagram is also working long on making the Reels as short as possible and more like short videos on TikTok. It is also testing a feature people can discover social causes by searching hashtags. The hashtag also has the Spread the Word page so that the user can share the liked pages with others in direct messages.

From the recent company’s experiments and trials, it seems it is really emphasizing the hashtag pages so that the users can get some cherishable stuff from them.

