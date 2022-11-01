Instagram resolves the bug that caused outage in different parts of the world

Many users reported shrinking followers and not being able to access their accounts yesterday. This Instagram outage spread like a storm and social media was full of influencers asking each other reasons for losing followers and some people reporting that their accounts are suspended without any reason.

Regarding this, Instagram also took to Twitter to ensure that it is going to fix the issue soon.

We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown”

During the outage, Instagram locked users out and told many of them that “we suspended your account on October 31, 2022.”

Downdetector revealed that more than 30,000 people in Pakistan witnessed an issue related to Instagram on October 31st.

While many influencers from Pakistan kept on reporting the issue of shrinking followers, let us share the most shocking figures with you all.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Instagram account lost 3 million followers in just one day from 493 million but the number was backed up. Even Instagram’s own account lost over 1 million followers.

The #instagramdown hashtag was trending on Twitter throughout the world. This incident also gained the attention of meme makers that mocked each other with funny memes.

This issue, which started on Monday is finally resolved today.

We’ve resolved this bug now – it was causing people in different parts of the world to have issues accessing their accounts and caused a temporary change for some in the number of followers. Sorry!