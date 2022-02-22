Instagram restricts ‘Daily Time Limit’ option

According to a report, Instagram is removing daily time limit options and pushing users to adjust their settings. Users could previously set a daily time restriction as low as five minutes, but the new options start at 30 minutes and run up to three hours.

This daily time limit option sends a message to the user when their app activity reaches the set limit, reminding them to be conscious of how much time they spend on the app and maybe making it simpler for them to choose to stop freely.

Meta claimed at the time that the feature was introduced that it was designed to offer users greater control over how much time they spent on its applications and to “encourage conversations between parents and kids” about good internet habits.

This commitment to user empowerment appears to be at contrast with the app’s choice to reduce shorter time limitations. “You know what’s best for you when it comes to how you use the app,” Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri said in November, when the “Take a Break” feature was under testing. For most Instagram users, a slightly longer time restriction is unlikely to be a deal breaker.

Due to increased competition for people’s time and users’ increased attention on features that produce less income, such as Reels, Meta anticipates revenue growth to be slower this year. Increase the time limit to keep users browsing around Instagram and viewing advertising for longer, which might help alleviate revenue issues.