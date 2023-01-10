Instagram Revamps home screen-Wave Goodbye to shopping tab

Advertisement

Are you one of those people who were quite annoyed with the new shopping button just across the “New post” button? If yes, we have good news. Instagram Revamps home screen that was due in February and while doing so, it has ditched shop tab and has placed the Create button back to the center of the navigation bar. Due to this configuration, the Reels tab has gone to the side.

Adam Mosseri, CEO Instagram posted a video revealing that shopping while not prominent like previously will still exist in your feed, Stories and ads. However, now there wont be a dedicated tab for it. Keeping in view this, the company will offer users targeted recommendations to encourage shopping beyond the usual mid-feed offerings.

This new design launched now was started testing in September. While announcing the rollout, Mosseri characterized the refresh as bit to further make the application user friendly and the main focus of company will be connecting people to the things they love. However, this change might be indicating a larger strategy of cutting many shopping features as revealed in a report by Verge. The social media will rely more on the ad revenue and will concentrate on such efforts.

Other than this, the app is continuously trying to compete with TikTok and getting inspiration from it in order to make itself more simple. By copying “new post” button placement from TikTok, the company is striving to become the best in industry. With this strategy, people might be thinking of posting more often that will increase the app usage in future.

