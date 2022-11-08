Instagram is rolling out its in-app post scheduler. This feature will let users plan their posts in advance without having to use Meta’s Creator Studio or third-party services. Instagram is rolling out this feature for businesses and creators. Now, they have the power to schedule Reels, photos and carousels for up to 75 days within the app itself. Instagram was already testing this feature over the past few weeks, giving a small percentage of its global community access to the tool. However now, it is rolling out to all users worldwide.

Instagram Rolls out in-app Scheduler to Businesses and Creators

If you want to access this feature, you need to go to “Advanced Settings” after creating your post but before sharing it with your followers. From there, you can toggle on “Schedule this post” and select the time and date you want it to go live. Now, you have to navigate back to the post you were creating and click “Schedule.”

This scheduled post will be available in the “Scheduled Content” section. No doubt, this feature has made the process simple and easy. Also, it removed the need for any third-party app for scheduling.

Instagram has not revealed any information about when it will be available for general users. Anyhow, Instagram has also revealed Achievements. Creators can unlock them by taking specific actions, such as collaborating with another creator and making interactive Reels with polls and quizzes.

