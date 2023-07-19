Instagram Rolls Out New Update for Reels Templates
All the social media apps have been trying their best to improve users’ experience by introducing new updates and features. Instagram is also not coming slow. Recently, the platform has rolled out a new update for Instagram Reels Templates. The feature allows users to create their own video based on someone else’s. The final video seems to be a lot more content that looks exactly like someone else’s but is actually yours.
Instagram Reels Templates Are Taking Copy Paste Approach
Templates actually cut down Reels into a preset format into which users can drop their own photos and videos. For instance, it is a sequence of five 0.7-second clips set over a specific song or music. It’s quite an easy way to partake in viral trends while spending minimal time editing. Isn’t it? In addition to that, this will also encourage the accumulation of content that is only a little different from other videos.
The point worth mentioning here is that the updates to Reels templates are actually taking the copy-and-paste approach one step further. The presets will shortly also include the text and transitions that the original video owned. Moreover, all Insta users will be able to customize various elements if they don’t want their clips to be exactly the same.
Instagram is also bringing more ways to find templates if you don’t want to come up with your own video concept. There is a new template browser page that shows template recommendations from Instagram together with trending sequences that are famous with other users. Any templates users have been saving for later will also emerge here. Templates exist on other short-form video apps, including TikTok. So, this feature seems to be a good edition for Reels users as well.