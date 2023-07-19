Instagram Rolls Out New Update for Reels Templates

All the social media apps have been trying their best to improve users’ experience by introducing new updates and features. Instagram is also not coming slow. Recently, the platform has rolled out a new update for Instagram Reels Templates. The feature allows users to create their own video based on someone else’s. The final video seems to be a lot more content that looks exactly like someone else’s but is actually yours. Instagram Reels Templates Are Taking Copy Paste Approach

Templates actually cut down Reels into a preset format into which users can drop their own photos and videos. For instance, it is a sequence of five 0.7-second clips set over a specific song or music. It’s quite an easy way to partake in viral trends while spending minimal time editing. Isn’t it? In addition to that, this will also encourage the accumulation of content that is only a little different from other videos.

The point worth mentioning here is that the updates to Reels templates are actually taking the copy-and-paste approach one step further. The presets will shortly also include the text and transitions that the original video owned. Moreover, all Insta users will be able to customize various elements if they don’t want their clips to be exactly the same.