Instagram Security Checkup Will Help Those People whose Accounts have been hacked

Instagram has just introduced a new security checkup for people whose accounts have been hacked before. All those users will see a prompt when they log in asking if they want to start a security checkup. Security Checkup will guide people through the steps needed to secure them. This includes checking login activity, reviewing profile information, confirming the accounts that share login information and updating account recovery contact information such as phone number or email.

Instagram Security Checkup will guide people through the steps needed to secure them

Check Also: Soon Instagram Users Would be Able to Import Photos From Twitter Platform

Instagram is also thinking to add support for two-factor authentication through WhatsApp. There was a rise in malicious accounts DMing people to try and access sensitive information like account passwords. The company has also warned its users that it will never send a DM to its users. Instagram only sends emails. You can check to see if an email’s authentic by looking at the “Emails from Instagram” tab in settings.

The company has encouraged its users to enable two-factor authentication to make their accounts more secure. After enabling this feature, users will be notified if someone else tries to access their accounts.

Instagram also said in a blog post,

We’ve also made significant updates to our Support Inbox, so you can find out the latest information about what’s happening with your reports, or find out if any of your posts are violating our policies. This includes being able to easily see the status of everything you’ve ever reported on Instagram, see what posts of yours may have broken our rules, and how to appeal those decisions.

For More Information Please Visit: Instagram Security Checkup Blog