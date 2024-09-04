Instagram Stories Now Allow Public Comments: Here’s How It Works?

Instagram is rolling out an exciting new feature. Soon users will be able to leave public comments on Instagram Stories, the short-lived posts that have become a primary way for people to share their lives with followers. Usually, responding to an Instagram story sends a private message to the person who posts it, but now, you can leave comments on the stories as well. It will provide a more public way for users to engage.

It is pertinent to mention that public comment on Stories is rather limited. According to Instagram, only mutual followers—those who follow each other—will be able to leave comments on Stories. This limitation provides a layer of privacy. Moreover, it ensures that comments come from trusted people rather than random viewers. The platform has shared details on how the feature works, showing users a simple overview of the new functionality.

The public comments are temporary just like ‘Stories’ themselves, disappearing after 24 hours. Moreover, the platform will provide users the option to turn comments on or off for individual Stories, adding an extra layer of control. The feature is under testing right now. So, it is still unknown whether comments will be archived once the Story expires or what.

This new feature highlights Instagram’s growing focus on improving user engagement through Stories and Reels. Earlier this year, Instagram introduced disappearing notes, a feature to leave temporary comments on grid posts and Reels. These notes expire after three days. Users can control who sees them, making interactions with content from close friends more prominent. Similarly, Instagram also announced that some likes on posts will now surface as floating hearts. It will add more visual appeal to users’ engagement with their content.

As Stories continues to gain vogue, this new Insta feature is anticipated to enhance the platform’s focus on fostering deeper engagement among users. Whether you’re sharing or viewing Stories, this update will change the way users interact with each other in real-time.

