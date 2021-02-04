Instagram is testing a TikTok style vertical feed for Stories. The company has also confirmed that it is working on a prototype. Users will need to swipe up and down to browse through Instagram stories rather than taping. The new feature will work similar to the TikTok feed.

Instagram has confirmed to TechCrunch that it is working to introduce a layout, but it did not reveal when it will start testing the feature or launch it.

Instagram Stories to Get a TikTok-Style Vertical Feed

This new development was first was spotted by developer Alessandro Paluzzi, and shared a screenshot on Twitter. The screenshot shows that the new feature will allow users to swipe up and down to browse stories on Instagram. It works just like Reels and inspired by TikTok.

#Instagram is working on Vertical Stories 👀

Swipe up and down to browse stories. pic.twitter.com/LDJje8l137 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) February 2, 2021

Mimicking Reels would unify various feeds of Instagram in some sense. If Stories became a vertical experience, it would not only match Reels, but also the Instagram’s original feature: scrolling the feed. It is important to mention here that IGTV would still work a bit differently, though; those videos are buried in a vertical grid in profiles.( The Verge)