Instagram Story Feature will Soon Let Users Reply to Stories With Voice Messages & Images

With the ever-growing popularity of Instagram, the company is continuously working to make this platform better than before. Initially, the social media company had come up with a support of liking stories that will come into the inbox in form of new messages. Now extending this Instagram Story Feature further, the company is soon to provide users with the ability to reply to Instagram stories with voice and images.

The news was floated by a popular app developer Alessandro Paluzzi. He shared a screenshot of responding to the Instagram story and we can easily see a microphone icon and an image icon. It was discovered by reversed engineering the app. However, it remained unclear whether this feature is coming to Android or iOS since nothing about it was mentioned in the screenshot.

#Instagram is working on the ability to reply to Stories with voice messages 👀 pic.twitter.com/6fQNSxB04e — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 26, 2022

In my opinion, responding through voice message would be quite relieving since it will provide users with a quick response without typing anything. Moreover, it will also save the time of tapping user’s profiles at the top of their stories and tapping the message button on their profile just to send a voice message.

This feature is in the testing phase so the company has not even revealed any details of the feature that is spotted in the mobile version of the app. Right now users can respond to stories with quick reaction emoji, text messages, or GIFs.

