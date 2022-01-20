Instagram keeps on working on new features and functionalities to make this platform better than before. This time Instagram has brought something great for content creators. While this feature has started in the United States, the company plans to roll out it in other markets as well. From now on, the platform will charge subscription service to fans. This will facilitate popular users or stars to make steady money.

Under this program, influencers would be able to provide exclusive content to paying subscribers. It means that fans will have to pay a monthly fee to access subscriber content from the creators they follow. This content can include exclusive Lives and Stories.

Instagram Testing Subscription Service For Creators To Sell Exclusive Content

The subscribers upon getting paid subscription will get a purple badge by their name that shows their status to the content creator. Since this feature is in testing right now in the US as well, the Price tiers will range from $0.99 to $99.99 per month. Moreover, this feature is only launched for selected creators in the US for access to exclusive content, including live streams.

🎉 Subscriptions 🎉 Subscriptions allow creators to monetize and become closer to their followers through exclusive experiences:

– Subscriber Lives

– Subscriber Stories

– Subscriber Badges We hope to add more creators to this test in the coming months. More to come. ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/SbFhN2QWMX — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) January 19, 2022