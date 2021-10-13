The popular social media platform Facebook along with its subsidiaries had faced service outages twice in one month. In order to tackle it, Instagram has announced that it is testing a feature to notify users of outages or technical issues directly on its platform. In a blog post, the company said,

We know how confusing it can be when temporary issues happen on Instagram, When they impact engagement or distribution, we also know that it can lead people to think that the problems are unique to them, based on what they post. That lack of clarity can be frustrating, which is why we want it to be easier to understand what’s going on, directly from us.

Instagram Tests a Feature to Notify Users in Case of an Outage

Furthermore, the company said that in the initial phase, the test will only run in the United States and will go on for a few months. On October 4, a long outage halted the company’s 3.5 billion users from accessing its social media and messaging services, which include WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger.

In addition to that, the company is also planning to launch a feature that will let people know whether their social media account is at risk of being disabled. Regarding the new feature, Instagram said that it will notify users in their Activity Feeds when the company is facing outages or any sort of technical issues. Another notification will come when the issue would be fixed.

However, the company has also mentioned that it won’t be issuing notifications every time an outage occurs, but it’ll consider sending one “when it sees that people are confused and looking for answers.”

