Instagram Tests Reverse Chronological Feed Options In-Stream

Instagram has recently announced the return of reverse chronological, algorithm-free post feed. Yesterday, Instagram chief Adam Mosseri has shared how these new options will work for users. The way he starts the post related to Reverse Chronological Feed Options by saying, ‘it’s important to me.’ makes us feel that something is quite fishy.

As the above video shows, Instagram is adding two different chronological feed options, in ‘Favorites’. These options will allow users to enable viewing of listing accounts that will be based on their favorites list and following. These options will show the accounts they follow along with additional recommendations are in reverse timeline order.

In the video, Adam revealed that since the home will be defined through a designed Algorithm, the Home feed will feature more recommendations with time. Due to this, Instagram is looking to boost the content discovery that will lead to more time spent on the app.

Everything seems quite good till this stage and users would be happy since they were asking for reverse chronological order for years.

However, there is also an issue!

The issue with this issue is that it won’t be able to make the user’s preference the default option. It means if users are looking to view things in reverse chronological order, they will have to manually switch over to their favorites or following feed wherever they use the app.

It is quite a time-taking since it will take an extra effort to tap on an extra feed toggle. However, it seems that Instagram does not bother much about it since Facebook offers the same capability, allowing users to switch their Facebook News Feed back to reverse chronological order.

While this is a time taking thing but users won’t be bothered much about it. So, Instagram is pretty sure about this, though the feature is not launched in the best of its form, still it’s neither bad.

Let’s wait and watch, how people will react to it.

