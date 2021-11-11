Instagram Tests Take a Break Feature to Hep Users get rid of App Addiction

Instagram is the most widely used platform these days which is the reason that many influencers and companies have shifted to this platform in order to get more subscribers and sell their products. With the growing popularity, more people have shifted to this social media platform and if I say it has become an addiction for many of us, I won’t be wrong. In fact, people share each and everything of their lives in the feed from waking up to going to college and coming back and sleeping. Many phycologists have also come up with their opinions that using too much Instagram might affect the mental health of youth. Finally, the platform is testing a new feature named, ‘Take A Break’, that reminds users to take a rest from the app usage.

This new feature was announced by the company’s head Mr. Adam Mosseri who revealed that now users would be able to reduce their addiction to Instagram with the new feature. Take a break feature will encourage people to take a rest from the platform after they spend a certain amount of time while using the app.

Instagram Tests Take a Break Feature

Users will be given the liberty to turn on/off this feature and will help them set in-app reminders for taking a break from the Instagram app after using it constantly for 10, 20, or 30 minutes.

Testing “Take a Break” 🧑‍🔬 We started testing a new feature called “Take a Break” this week. This opt-in control enables you to receive break reminders in-app after a duration of your choosing. I’m excited to dig into the results & hopefully launch this sometime in December. ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/WdSTjL6ZdH — Adam Mosseri 😷 (@mosseri) November 10, 2021

The head of Instagram Mr. Mosseri revealed that this feature is developed with the goal of providing people will more control over their experiences on Instagram. He also announced some more features’ ideas like this will be coming in the next few months.

This ‘Take A break’ feature is developed in collaboration with some third-party experts and initially will be rolling out to a few people. After its success, this feature will be launched in December and will be available to everyone throughout the globe.

