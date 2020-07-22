Instagram is planning to allow its users to raise money for their own personal causes. Today, the company is launching the feature as an initial test for Android users. If it works successfully then the feature will also hit the iPhones. The feature is already live for Facebook users. Initially, the feature will be functional only in the US, UK, and Ireland.

In order to use a personal fundraiser on Instagram, users need to edit their profile, tap “add fundraiser,” and then select “raise money.”

Instagram to Facilitate People to Raise Money for Personal Causes

After that, users need to categorize the fundraiser, add details, choose a photograph, and then enter the payment info via Stripe. Before going live, all fundraisers will then be submitted for Instagram’s review.

The age of the creator must be 18 or above. The fundraisers will last for 30 days from when they go live but if they want they can extend it. Donors have the option to hide their name and stay anonymous to the public, but campaign creators will be able to see their username, profile name, and donation amount.