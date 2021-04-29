Facebook wants to help users make money from all its platforms. In an effort to do so, Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the company is planning such features that will build monetization among its platforms, and Instagram will be the first one to get these features. The features will work in such a way that they will connect brands with influencers and creators will act as the recommenders.

Mark Zuckerberg while talking to Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram during a live-streamed session revealed that he plans to push e-commerce through its platforms by launching creator shops.

Instagram to Help Creators Earn Money by Connecting Brands with Influencers

The social media giant plans to launch an affiliate program that will help creators cut prices from the products recommended to boost their sales. Right now it is not revealed that how much creators will earn from this feature or when they will be launched.

“A growing concern in the creator economy is income disparity, where top social media personalities often garner outsized earnings, but smaller creators can struggle to make a living.”, said Adam Mosseri. “The new marketplace to connect creators with brands will help more users with mid-sized followings earn money”, he added.

It seems that this feature is inspired from TikTok which had tested e-commerce features like live-streamed shopping. Furthermore, it is not the first feature that Facebook will copy from TikTok, previously, Instagram launched a direct competitor to TikTok, called Reels.

Also Read: Facebook Profit Soars Due to an Increase in its Userbase