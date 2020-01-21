Instagram to Remove Vexatious IGTV button

Soon Instagram is going to remove the IGTV button placed at the top right corner of Apps’ home screen. IGTV was launched to compete YouTube by adding long-form videos on the app. IGTV was launched in June 2018. Believe me that IGTV button was quite annoying for most of the people. After analyzing that very few numbers of people are clicking on the button, Instagram has decided to remove that button from the app.

Wave Goodbye to IGTV button

While telling about it, Instagram said in a statement:

. “Most people are finding IGTV content through previews in Feed, the IGTV channel in Explore, creators’ profiles and the standalone app, very few are clicking into the IGTV icon in the top right corner of the home screen in the Instagram app.”

Though it is a minor change, it will be welcomed by all those users who were deeply annoyed by it. However, there is one problem as well. In order to find the IGTV content, users will have to go in-depth of the app. One can also download a separate IGTV app however research has revealed that very less number of people are downloading this video app as compared to other video apps like TikTok.

Well, on the other hand, this move is a sign that Instagram is trying to fade IGTV videos. Instagram has tried hard to attract users via IGTV but it has always failed. This service deprives the mechanism for which YouTube is famous i.e; revenue sharing opportunities. Even the brands were not comfortable in sharing the same sponsored content for IGTV as they shared on other video platforms.

