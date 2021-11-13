Instagram to Soon Let Users Choose which Posts to see in Main Feed

Just recently Instagram has added some new features to its mobile app. Now, Instagram is working on a feature that let users choose which posts they want to see in the social network’s main feed.

This feature was first revealed by an app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi on Twitter. He revealed that Instagram is secretly testing new timeline settings since late October. This week, the company made a few more tweaks to this hidden option. So we can expect that this option will soon be available for a public release.

The current Instagram feed shows a mix of new photos from the accounts you follow and also some suggested posts from other accounts. With this new option, users will be able to choose whether they want to see only posts from people they follow or from accounts marked as favourites.

#Instagram continues to work on allowing you to choose what to see in the timeline 👀 Just some slight changes to the UI 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/PhcN6qRCTw — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) November 12, 2021

In addition to the changes to the timeline, Instagram has also been working on improving live videos. The app will soon offer the option to add moderators to a live video. Currently, only the user who started the live can manage it. The main purpose of a moderator is to help the live host manage the comments, as seen in another internal screenshot.

Unfortunately, it’s unclear when these features will be officially rolled out to all Instagram users. But we are hoping to get these soon.

