Instagram turns on shopping experience on IGTV

Today, Instagram revealed a new update that lets you share your Instagram story with IGTV footage. Tapping the paper aeroplane icon will open the ‘Add video to your story‘ option, and your friends will be able to tap the preview to watch the whole video on IGTV.

Earlier in July, the Instagram Shop option was introduced to the website, making it easier to expand the monetization base and outreach for brands and content creators. It helped users to get tailored samples and unique launch tips all in a single location so that users could quickly find their desirable product.

Now you can shop… right on IGTV 🛍🎥 It’s an easier way to find products you love and support your favorite creators. 🙋‍♀️ Available everywhere today. pic.twitter.com/aeV2FEL01m — Instagram (@instagram) October 5, 2020

“Instagram’s COO, Justin Osofsky, said in a tweet,” Online developers and brands enable Instagram introduce new culture, and people come and get influenced by them. We make shopping directly from videos simple by taking shopping to IGTV and Reels. And in exchange, helping sellers tell their story, meet and make a living for consumers.

“This is another big move in our shopping experience and we will continue to listen to our community ‘s suggestions on how we can make the experience any better. For companies , this means a new way to meet a loyal customer who constantly search for inspiration from their favourite designers to find it easy to buy the products of a brand”.

Instagram added a checkout feature to its website last year, empowering users to buy the items they want directly without having to leave the app, but it was later replaced by Facebook Pay. For now, the sales payment system will stay the same.

The social media app has not reported any statistics about how well IGTV has been performing since it was released this June, but the feature unveiled today is a deliberate attempt to close the divide between the main app and IGTV (which still lives as a standalone app).