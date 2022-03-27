According to some latest reports, Instagram is working on a bunch of new features. The upcoming new features of Instagram will make the app more interactive for users. The upcoming features are; Community stories, an Emoji bar, Scheduled stickers, and a new Message Preview Thread.

Instagram Upcoming Features Will Make the Platform More Interactive for Users

According to the leak revealed by Alessandro Paluzzi, Instagram is working on Community stories just like Snapchat. To use this feature you’ll have to swipe to the Instagram stories page, tap the create story option and characterize them as your group story. You can choose anyone from your friend’s list whom you want to share your story‘s content, by selecting their username. Besides this, you can also enable the settings to private, which means only selected viewers can see your community story.

#Instagram is working on the possibility of previewing a thread by making a long tap in the conversation list 👀 pic.twitter.com/CYmuZx7v2T — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 21, 2022

Another exciting feature is the addition of an Emoji bar in Direct chats, a delightful way to interact with your close ones.

Next, is the Scheduled sticker. Scheduling posts on Instagram should be creative and fun. And with the plan, it’s deliberately collaborative.

#Instagram is working on adding an emoji bar in Direct chats 👀 pic.twitter.com/M17kcXNTk7 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 21, 2022

Last but not the least, another feature that Instagram is working on is the probability of previewing a message by making a long tap on the conversation head.

All these features are in the testing phase. We will get more official information about these features in the coming days. So stay tuned.

Source: Digital Information World