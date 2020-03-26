Instagram Video: A New Quarantine Friendly Feature

Photo-sharing site, Instagram has introduced a new feature that allows user to more easily link to coronavirus outbreak through Instagram video and shared content to ease quarantine days.

The Facebook-owned social image-centric network has revealed new initiatives to promote credible content about the outbreak and stop misinformation from spreading.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri told journalists the latest “co-watching” feature that allows people to interact around online content while talking on camera.

With many people around the world cut off from friends and family this is becoming more relevant because of orders for “shelter in place.” Instagram directs users to World Health Organisation’s and local health ministries information.

Instagram said it would also add “stickers” which would indicate checked facts about coronavirus and delete posts about health claims “unless shared by a reputable health organization.

The social network also said it will provide connections to charitable donations and provide tips for social distancing. The project follows similar initiatives on Facebook’s main social network, as well as on its apps Messenger and WhatsApp. More than two billion people use this app daily to keep connected with this new Instagram Video feature to their loved ones.

Conclusion

This new Instagram feature will alaow users to stay connected in this difficult hour where whole world is suffering from pandemic coronavirus. We hope that this too shall pass soon and life will get back to normal.