Instagram Will Soon Allow Users to Mint and Sell NFTs

Instagram announced that soon digital creators would be able to mint and sell NFTs-non-fungible tokens, through the social media platform directly. The photo-sharing app launched the Digital Collectibles feature in 100 countries just recently which allows users to connect to their digital wallets and showcase the NFTs that they have created or purchased.

The connected NFTs will carry a shimmery texture to reveal that they are authentic. The update that is going to be launched in the future will give creators an “end-to-end toolkit” to make their own digital collectibles and sell them on Instagram and other means.

Instagram Users can Mint and Sell NFTs within the platform

This update will be tested on a small group of people at the start including creators Amber Vittoria, Refik Anadol, Jason Seife, Dave Krugman, and several others.

Other than this, Instagram will also allow video-based digital collectibles on its platform and will add Solana blockchain and Phantom wallet support. Previously, the company also supported Ethereum, Polygon, and Flow blockchains.

Furthermore, the company has also announced that displaying and sharing digital collectibles will be free of cost on Instagram and Facebook. Also, selling digital collectibles will be free of cost till 20244 after which the company will devise some rules regarding the purchases. Neither creators nor collectors will need to pay gas fees for digital collectibles bought on Instagram at launch.

Purchases of digital collectibles made within the Instagram app on Android and iOS are subject to applicable app store fees.

