Instagram Will Soon Let You Add Songs To Photo Carousels

Like all other social media platforms, Instagram keeps introducing new amazing features to engage its users. Recently, we have come to know that Insta is testing a new feature that will let you add songs to the photo carousels you post on the platform. The news about this new Instagram Feature has been told by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg through his Instagram broadcast channel. The point worth mentioning here is that this feature is already available in a “few countries with more to come.”
A New Instagram Feature Is Under Testing
We all know that Instagram already has the same feature that lets you add songs to individual photos. However, I think it makes more sense to add a song to a carousel of pictures. Instead of listening to a music clip or song while glancing at a single photo, you will be able to listen to the song as you swipe through multiple photos in a carousel. Isn’t it?
Aside from that, Mark Zuckerberg also said that Instagram is testing a way to add music to Notes. Yes, you thought right! It would be the AIM-like feature that will let you share your status with friends. In the short video posted to Zuckerberg’s channel, it was revealed how the platform will let you select and attach a segment of a song to your Note. It would be much like the same as you add music to an individual post or Reel. All Your Intsa friends will be able to see the name of the song and the artist above your status.
We still don’t know in which countries these features are available yet as the social media giant Meta refused to provide specific locations. So, let’s wait and watch till the final official announcement.
