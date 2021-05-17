Instagram will Soon let you Create Posts on Desktop

Instagram keeps on making experiences better on its platforms. While much is done for people using the platform on their mobiles (Android and iOS), desktop users are usually ignored. Ironically, the ability to create and edit posts was only confined to Instagram’s mobile app till now. Realizing the potential of Instagram on a computer, the company has finally come up with a solution that lets users create posts on their desktop.

Now Create Posts on Desktop with Instagram new Update

This feature was found by a tipster on Twitter named Paluzzi, who released some images to showcase the working of this feature.

#Instagram is working on the ability to create posts from the desktop website 👀 pic.twitter.com/pATuOHiTGE — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) May 14, 2021

While the feature is in testing and there are no confirmatory words by the company so we cannot expect 100% authenticity on how it works. According to the tipster, creating posts from the desktop on Instagram is the same as those created via an app. Just like the app, there is a button on the top of the Desktop view ( a plus sign) that lets you create posts from a desktop or laptop screen.

It means that people using Instagram on computers will not be allowed to drag and drop images and videos and will also be able to access the editor with support for cropping and filter. Like the app, desktop users will soon be able to add captions and locations to the photos and will also be able to tag images. Furthermore, it is also rumored that users will also be able to disable comments.

While we have got the basic idea regarding this new addition to the desktop, Paluzzi hasn’t given a date when we might expect Instagram to roll this out. Let’s wait and watch to enjoy this feature while working on our desktops and laptops.

