Instagram, a Facebook-owned platform is one of the best social media apps that is widely used by people throughout the world. However, when it comes to copying other apps, Instagram has won an award and is constantly adapting goods feature from all app while presenting a better version of them. Due to this, Instagram is able to get too much subscriber base and millions of fo people use its story feature on a daily basis. This time the target is TikTok. Instagram is working hard on a similar kind of feature on its own platform so that rather than people going out of the app to enjoy those feature, the can get them in a bunch within the app. Instagram’s latest update Bring New Features for Boomerang Videos.

In an effort to do so, the photosharing app is adding a handful of new effects to the Boomerang. When the new changes launch for everyone, it will allow users to edit the video and add effects like SlowMo, Echo blurring, and Duo rapid rewind. Users will also be facilitated to adjust the length of the video.

🐢 SlowMo

🗣 Echo

👯‍♀️ Duo Boomerang has new creative twists that’ll make you say yaaassssss. Try them all out today. pic.twitter.com/wp0A71RefL — Instagram (@instagram) January 10, 2020



The new update having loads of new feature will be made available to users in the coming week. If you have updated to the latest version of Instagram, you can enjoy these features by swiping left at the bottom of the screen’s shutter selector when you open the stories composer.

The new effects launched for Boomerang videos are as follows:

SlowMo:

As evident from the name, SlowMo will allow users to reduce the speed of the videos to half so they will be played for 2 seconds in each direction.

Echo:

This new Echo effects a motion blurriness to the video.

Duo:

The Duo effect in Instagram rewinds the video to the beginning.

Trimming:

This effect, allow users to adjust the length of their boomerangs

So, these are the effects that we know so far. However, it might be possible that the company is working on some other effects as well to make the overall video funny. Let’s wait and watch!

