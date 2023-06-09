Meta has been working on a Twitter alternative of its own for a while. As we are coming closer to the launch, we are getting more details about it. Now, the latest leaked documents have revealed how Instagram’s Upcoming Twitter Competitor looks and works.

The Verge obtained the slides shown to employees at an internal meeting. The leaked slides revealed a glimpse at the UI of Instagram’s take on Twitter.

The app, which is a text-focused derivative of Instagram, appears to have a blue tick account verification system of its own. Beneath each post, there are like, comment, repost, and share buttons, which aren’t too different from the view we get on Instagram, Twitter, Mastodon and Bluesky.

Here’s the First Look At Instagram’s Upcoming Twitter Competitor

The app’s design is the same as we say on Twitter. Just the way Twitter distinguishes replies to an original post with a thread-like approach, Instagram also has the same approach. The upcoming app is currently under development with the codename “Project 92.”

Meta is also connecting “creators and public figures who are interested in having a platform that is sanely run, that they believe that they can trust and rely upon for distribution.”

The company started the coding work on a Twitter alternative in January. Now, Meta reportedly wants to release it to the public as soon as it can. However, this won’t be the first time that we’re hearing about the app. According to the leak, the app will be called Threads.

We will definitely get more details about the app in the coming weeks.

