The US tech company Intel has acquired Rivet Networks, the manufacturer of Killer-branded NICs (network interface cards responsible for managing your connection) which is present in few laptops from famous brands like Dell, Alienware, HP, Sony, etc. Killer’s own networking products were remarkable for providing gaming-centric features such as minimizing the latency to keep you from missing a beat in-game, and prioritizing network traffic for many games and other applications that require it the most.

Intel Acquires Rivet Networks; The Maker of Killer-Branded Gaming Cards

Rivet Networks had been a rival to Intel in the NIC space for more than a decade. With this merging, Intel can attain a range of benefits from the gaming market. This acquisition didn’t come out of the blue as it might seem. According to Anandtech, a few years back, Intel and Rivet Network collaborated to design the Killer Wireless-AC 1550 NIC, with Intel handling the manufacturing. Now, Intel’s press release informed that Rivet Networks’ Killer brand of products, including its software, has been acquired by the company.

The chances are bright that, at some point in the future, we might witness a new Intel NIC with some obvious Killer DNA installed in a gaming laptop or some other sort of high-performance machine. That said, Intel doesn’t provide much in the way of details concerning when we should expect something new to achieve success.

The press release says that Rivet Networks is a “terrific complement to our existing Wi-Fi products,” so we’ll just have to wait and see what happens. Though, Intel refused to share the transaction price for the acquisition of Rivet Networks.