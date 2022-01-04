Intel and AMD teases powerful CPU at CES 2022

AMD and Intel to announce powerful CPU launch at CES 2022. AMD’s “product debut” is slated for today, while Intel’s “digital-first live experience” is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET today.

One of AMD’s next products, the Ryzen 6000 Series Mobile CPU lineup, has been honoured with a CES innovation award. And, because those awards are being presented this evening, prior of the presentation, it also revealed Ryzen 6000 Mobile series.

The reports say that AMD is working on a Radeon RX 6500 XT. That wouldn’t be the most exciting announcement, but it’s one that we need need in a market where the best graphics cards are so costly.

Happy New Year and welcome to 2022! We are kicking off the year with lots of new tech – hope you will join us for our #AMD2022 Product Premiere on January 4th at 7am PT: https://t.co/ixOLhxjkuM pic.twitter.com/DT0pXHiLXw — Lisa Su (@LisaSu) January 3, 2022

Intel’s CES tease focuses on one critical spec: 5.5GHz, which is thought to be the maximum boost clock speed its future CPU can achieve. That’s a 300MHz boost over Intel’s current flagship, the Core i9-12900K, which debuted late last year.

12th Gen #IntelCore desktop processors are topping Best CPU lists and widely available to gamers and enthusiasts. And we're not done yet. Next stop: Up to 5.5GHz. pic.twitter.com/mEUreGSixF — Intel Technology (@IntelTech) January 3, 2022

Despite the impending announcements, it’s unclear how long it will take to get your hands on the new CPUs due to the continuing worldwide chip shortage.

About CES 2022

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is an annual consumer electronics show held in Las Vegas. Every year, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) takes place in Las Vegas, with at least three venues and other activities spread around the city. CES 2022 is scheduled from Wednesday, January 5th to Saturday, January 7.