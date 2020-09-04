Intel Announce New Version of its Flagship Chip “Tiger Lake”

“Tiger Lake,” the 11th generation version of its flagship chip for laptops, Intel unveiled on Wednesday about a new production that they hope it would help them regain lost market share and counter forthcoming Apple-designed chips machines.

Intel said that the chips use an advanced production technique and other modifications make them more powerful at tasks such as using artificial intelligence that enables them to eliminate background sounds in video calls for tasks such as artificial intelligence. The company said they have worked with laptop manufacturers such as Dell Technologies and Samsung and that for the holiday season 50 laptops from various manufacturers will be available.

The Tiger Lake chips arrive as Intel, one of the few chip companies to develop and manufacture their own chips, has struggled with manufacturing delays. It has started losing its amount of market share to rivals like advanced micro devices that used outside manufacturers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

On Wednesday, Intel executives concentrated on real-world performance, in a pre-recorded briefing. Intel executives showed the capabilities of the new chip graphics and claimed a higher frame rate than competitors’ chips from Nvidia Corp and AMD and showed the clip of a young player beating her father while his laptop lagged.

Intel stated about a new co-brand for Project Athena laptops, co-developed with manufacturers, that use Tiger Lake chips named “Intel Evo”. The project aims to raise customers’ attention in the often false claims on features such as battery life.

Branding of high-end machines will be made available to partners, similar to the branding campaign “Ultrabook,” which released in 2011, after the release by Apple it’s MacBook air devices. Apple, which announced in June it would quit using Intel chips and move to its own Apple Silicon chips, plans to release the first such machines this year.

