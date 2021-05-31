At Computex 2021, Intel launched a new pair of U-series lower-voltage chips under its Tiger Lake lineup, designed specifically for its ultrabook. Lately, the company has been launching new chips under its 11th generation Tiger Lake lineup.

Recently, the company has announced two new chips, the Intel Core i7-1195G7 which is the top-of-the-line in the U-series, and the Intel Core i5-1155G7, which is the most efficient and powerful chip for the Core i5 range of chips.

Intel Announces 11th Gen Tiger Lake U-series Chips and a 5G Modem

The two new chips operate in the range of 12W to 28W and arrive with four core and eight-thread configurations. The new Intel chips also incorporate Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, the premium Core i7-1195G7 comes with 96 EUs, while on the other hand, the Core i5-1155G7 has 80 EUs.

The most captivating attribute is that while Core i7-1195G7 renders the base clock speed of 2.9GHz, but can ramp up its speed to a 5.0GHz maximum single-core by utilizing Intel’s Turbo Boost Max 3.0 technology. On the other hand, the Core i5-1155G7 has a base clock speed of 2.5GHz and a boosted speed of 4.5GHz.

If we compare it with the AMD Ryzen 7 5800U CPU, the Intel Core i7-119G7 CPU can render 46-178% faster performance while playing games. Moreover, the chip is 93% more efficient for video editing, and Intel mentioned that it offers a major performance upgrade while running different apps and processes.

Furthermore, in addition to the new chips, Intel has also launched a 5G Solution 5000 M.2 modem that has been certified by carriers such as AT&T and Spring for coverage worldwide. According to some sources, the new 5G modem delivers download speeds of up to 4.7GB per second and upload speed of up to 1.2GB per second. The new speed estimates are five times greater as compared to Intel’s Gigabit LTE technology. The modem, which is developed in partnership with MediaTek and Fibocom, will be equipped with more than 30 laptop designs by the next year.

