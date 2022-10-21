Intel Is Back With A New Generation Of Super Powerful Processors

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Oct 21, 2022
Powerful Processors

Intel has seen several lackluster years. The good piece of news is that Intel is back with a bang. Recently, a new generation of processors has been introduced by the company that put “power” in the powerhouse. They seem quite amazing. Isn’t it? The all-new generation of powerful Processors includes Core i5-13600K and the Core i9-13900K.

Intel Reclaims The Silicon Crown With Its New Powerful Processors

The beautiful balance of price and performance is brought to the table by Core i5-13600K. No doubt, it single-handedly holds its own against all of AMD’s new Ryzen 7000-series chips, and even its last-gen X3D chip. On the other hand, the Core i9-13900K is also nice, however, if you’re not going to be editing videos or rendering 3D images then the Core i5 is a better deal. The company has truly reasserted itself as the dominant chipmaker for gaming and content creation.

PROS 

  • Great value

  • Extraordinary performance

  • compatible with DDR4 and DDR5

 CONS

  • Issues with RTX 4090

  • Becomes hot

  • consumes more Power

What You Need To Know About the Intel Core i9-13900K and Core i5-13600K processors

  • Total Cores: 24 / 14
  • Performance Cores: 8 / 6
  • Efficient Cores: 16 / 8
  • Total Threads: 32 / 20
  • Max Turbo Frequency: 5.80GHz / 5.10GHz
  • Performance-core Base Frequency: 3.00GHz / 3.50GHz
  • Efficient-core Base Frequency: 2.20GHz / 2.60GHz
  • Maximum Turbo Power: 253W / 181W
  • Processor Base Power: 125W / 125W
  • Cache: 36MB / 24MB
  • Total L2 Cache: 32MB / 20MB

Together with these two, Intel has also a Core i7-13700K processor priced at $410 that sits between the Core i9 $589, and Core i5 $320. This chipset has eight performance cores and eight efficient cores with a max turbo frequency of 5.40GHz. The company’s gains in gaming performance have remained almost stagnant for its last three processor generations. As far as multi-core performance is concerned, Intel’s 13th-gen processors are highly competitive with AMD’s newest 7000-series chips.

Read More: Damaged European Undersea Cables Affect Internet Connectivity Globally (phoneworld.com.pk)

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Oct 21, 2022
Photo of Laiba Mohsin

Laiba Mohsin

Laiba is an Electrical Engineer seeking a placement to gain hands-on experience in relevant areas of telecommunications. She likes to write about tech and gadgets. She loves shopping, traveling and exploring things.
Back to top button
>
×