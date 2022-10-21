Intel Is Back With A New Generation Of Super Powerful Processors

Intel has seen several lackluster years. The good piece of news is that Intel is back with a bang. Recently, a new generation of processors has been introduced by the company that put “power” in the powerhouse. They seem quite amazing. Isn’t it? The all-new generation of powerful Processors includes Core i5-13600K and the Core i9-13900K.

Intel Reclaims The Silicon Crown With Its New Powerful Processors

The beautiful balance of price and performance is brought to the table by Core i5-13600K. No doubt, it single-handedly holds its own against all of AMD’s new Ryzen 7000-series chips, and even its last-gen X3D chip. On the other hand, the Core i9-13900K is also nice, however, if you’re not going to be editing videos or rendering 3D images then the Core i5 is a better deal. The company has truly reasserted itself as the dominant chipmaker for gaming and content creation.

PROS Great value

Extraordinary performance

compatible with DDR4 and DDR5 CONS Issues with RTX 4090

Becomes hot

consumes more Power

What You Need To Know About the Intel Core i9-13900K and Core i5-13600K processors

Total Cores : 24 / 14

: 24 / 14 Performance Cores : 8 / 6

: 8 / 6 Efficient Cores : 16 / 8

: 16 / 8 Total Threads : 32 / 20

: 32 / 20 Max Turbo Frequency : 5.80GHz / 5.10GHz

: 5.80GHz / 5.10GHz Performance-core Base Frequency : 3.00GHz / 3.50GHz

: 3.00GHz / 3.50GHz Efficient-core Base Frequency : 2.20GHz / 2.60GHz

: 2.20GHz / 2.60GHz Maximum Turbo Power : 253W / 181W

: 253W / 181W Processor Base Power : 125W / 125W

: 125W / 125W Cache : 36MB / 24MB

: 36MB / 24MB Total L2 Cache: 32MB / 20MB

Together with these two, Intel has also a Core i7-13700K processor priced at $410 that sits between the Core i9 $589, and Core i5 $320. This chipset has eight performance cores and eight efficient cores with a max turbo frequency of 5.40GHz. The company’s gains in gaming performance have remained almost stagnant for its last three processor generations. As far as multi-core performance is concerned, Intel’s 13th-gen processors are highly competitive with AMD’s newest 7000-series chips.

Read More: Damaged European Undersea Cables Affect Internet Connectivity Globally (phoneworld.com.pk)