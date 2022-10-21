Intel Is Back With A New Generation Of Super Powerful Processors
Intel has seen several lackluster years. The good piece of news is that Intel is back with a bang. Recently, a new generation of processors has been introduced by the company that put “power” in the powerhouse. They seem quite amazing. Isn’t it? The all-new generation of powerful Processors includes Core i5-13600K and the Core i9-13900K.
Intel Reclaims The Silicon Crown With Its New Powerful Processors
The beautiful balance of price and performance is brought to the table by Core i5-13600K. No doubt, it single-handedly holds its own against all of AMD’s new Ryzen 7000-series chips, and even its last-gen X3D chip. On the other hand, the Core i9-13900K is also nice, however, if you’re not going to be editing videos or rendering 3D images then the Core i5 is a better deal. The company has truly reasserted itself as the dominant chipmaker for gaming and content creation.
|
PROS
CONS
What You Need To Know About the Intel Core i9-13900K and Core i5-13600K processors
- Total Cores: 24 / 14
- Performance Cores: 8 / 6
- Efficient Cores: 16 / 8
- Total Threads: 32 / 20
- Max Turbo Frequency: 5.80GHz / 5.10GHz
- Performance-core Base Frequency: 3.00GHz / 3.50GHz
- Efficient-core Base Frequency: 2.20GHz / 2.60GHz
- Maximum Turbo Power: 253W / 181W
- Processor Base Power: 125W / 125W
- Cache: 36MB / 24MB
- Total L2 Cache: 32MB / 20MB
Together with these two, Intel has also a Core i7-13700K processor priced at $410 that sits between the Core i9 $589, and Core i5 $320. This chipset has eight performance cores and eight efficient cores with a max turbo frequency of 5.40GHz. The company’s gains in gaming performance have remained almost stagnant for its last three processor generations. As far as multi-core performance is concerned, Intel’s 13th-gen processors are highly competitive with AMD’s newest 7000-series chips.
Read More: Damaged European Undersea Cables Affect Internet Connectivity Globally (phoneworld.com.pk)