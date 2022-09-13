Intel’s First Gaming-Focused Graphics Cards Seem Pretty Good

We all know that Intel has never been known for its gaming GPU space, as the company is only a serious contender for integrated graphics on laptops and desktops. However, now it seems that Intel wants to change its GPU reputation with the Arc lineup. Its first gaming-focused Graphics Cards are looking pretty good.

Intel Shared Hardware Specs Of Its Upcoming Graphics Cards

Intel has shared the hardware specifications for four of its upcoming GPUs. There will be four different GPUs meant for four different tiers. It means that you can sum them up in the Arc 3, Arc 5, and Arc 7 lineups, same as Intel’s Core i3, i5, and i7 lineups of CPUs.

A380 is the entry-level model that will come with eight processing cores, 6GB of GDDR6 memory, and a 2,000 MHz clock speed.

is the entry-level model that will come with eight processing cores, 6GB of GDDR6 memory, and a 2,000 MHz clock speed. A580 will bring those specs up to 24 processing cores and 8GB of VRAM.

will bring those specs up to 24 processing cores and 8GB of VRAM. A750 will have 28 processing cores and a clock speed of 2,050 MHz.

will have 28 processing cores and a clock speed of 2,050 MHz. The high-end A770 has 32 processing cores, up to 16GB of VRAM, and a clock speed of 2,100 MHz. Moreover, the flagship A770 seems roughly as powerful as AMD’s Radeon RX 6900 XT and somewhere in between a GeForce RTX 3080 and an RTX 3090.

The last GPU entries by Intel were the business-focused Arc Pro. However, these would be the first proper gaming graphics cards coming from team blue. So, let’s wait and watch how they’ll perform once they’re released, but it seems like Intel’s debut in the gaming GPU space could be a promising one. Fingers Crossed!

