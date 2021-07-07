International IT Companies Soon to Operate in Pakistan

Federal Minister of IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haq had a meeting with the representatives of 10 world famous IT and Software Companies. The representatives of Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, Amazon, Huawei, VMware and Teradata attending the meeting. Secretary IT Dr. Sohail Rajput, Member IT Junaid Imam, Member IC Ajmal Awan also participated in the meeting. The International Companies expressed their views and differences with some of the policies of State Bank of Pakistan and FBR, during the meeting. Issues and concerns of the IT companies were agreed to be discussed and addressed and every 3 months a review meeting to be held.

Federal Minister of IT said that we have offices of some of the International Companies but they are limited to sales activities only. Syed Amin-ul-Haq further said that these International Companies should introduce their full range of products and hire component people and policy makers that can run their offices in our country. Research and development should be initiated and for the training of the youth, Innovative technological training should be started by these IT International Companies, Amin-ul-Haq said.

Companies with the turnover of billion dollars have vast business and investment opportunities in Pakistan, Aminul Haq said. The prevailing awareness of the information era in Pakistan represent the best time for these International IT companies to invest. Pakistan is fourth largest country in producing best Engineers, in best English Language proficiency Pakistani youth are ranked third and second in terms of cheap labor, Aminul Haq added elaborating on the talent of Pakistan Youth.

The International IT Companies should identify the hurdles they face in establishing their business here and also give their suggestions that can help in flourishing their businesses in Pakistan; The government of Pakistan plans to offer attractive incentives and relief in taxes for the foreign investors, the Federal Minister for IT said. These foreign investors will provide level two employment opportunities for the Pakistani youth, Amin-ul-Haq added with great expectations.

Also Read:IT Ministry Aiming To Setup More Software Technology Parks



