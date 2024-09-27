International Manhunt Launched for Norwegian-Indian Linked to Hezbollah Pager Explosions

In an intricate web of international conspiracy, Norwegian police recently issued an international search request for Rinson Jose, a 39-year-old Norwegian-Indian businessman linked to the sale of Hezbollah Pager Explosions. Last week, Jose disappeared when he was on a work trip to the United States, leaving authorities racing for answers in a case that has left many dead and wounded in Lebanon.

The pagers exploded in a series of harmonized attacks last week. They are claimed to have been used by Hezbollah operatives. The explosions killed at least 39 people and injured thousands. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement, however, many believe that the attacks were carried out by Israeli forces to disrupt Hezbollah’s communications network.

Norwegian Police Starts Search For Missing Person Tied To Hezbollah Pager Explosions

Jose was in the U.S. for a work trip. He vanished shortly after attending a conference in Boston. According to his employer, DN Media Group, the last time anyone contacted him was on September 18, the day after he arrived in the U.S. He allegedly refused to discuss the pagers when reached by phone and has since disappeared, provoking Norwegian authorities to take action.

On September 25, Norwegian police received a missing person report and afterward issued an international warrant for Jose. Norway’s Kripos, the agency responsible for managing international requests, confirmed the issuance of the warrant. However, they did not provide further details. Reports claim that authorities are working with global counterparts and may issue a “yellow notice” through Interpol to track down Jose.

Let’s dig into another layer of complexity. Jose is the founder of Norta Global Ltd, a Sofia-based company linked to the supply chain of the booby-trapped pagers. Bulgarian authorities have investigated the company’s role, however, they found no evidence regarding devices manufactured or exported from Bulgaria. However, the investigation has enticed the attention of Norway’s Security Police (PST), which opened a prior investigation earlier this week into reports that a Norwegian-owned company was involved in the pager sales.

The explosive pagers are another addition to the ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, making several international business dealings doubtful. With an international warrant issued, all eyes are on whether police will find Rinson Jose or not. No doubt, his disappearance holds the key to understanding this deadly scandal. Stay tuned for more information.

