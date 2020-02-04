A Basic Guide for International Passengers Carrying Mobile Phones to Pakistan
PTA started blocking mobile devices that were “non-compliant”, after 1st December 2018. If you are an international traveler coming to Pakistan while carrying a mobile phone(s) with you for personal use or to gift it to someone, you might want to read this guide.
The purpose of this guide is to create awareness for all those who are traveling in and out of the country and to answer all the questions they might have about DIRBS, basically, what they need to do in order to keep using their mobile phones legally.
Starting with:
How many phones can an international Passenger bring in to Pakistan?
As per Government of Pakistan’s Law, an international passenger can bring in 5 (five) mobile phones per year to Pakistan for personal use.
What if you want to use an International SIM during your stay in Pakistan?
If you are planning to use an International SIM in your mobile phone, a SIM that isn’t provided by a Pakistani Mobile Operator, you do not need any sort of registration to do. You can freely use your international SIM during your stay for up to 60 Days.
What if you want to use a Local SIM?
For those international passengers, who plan to use a Local SIM, whether Zong, Ufone, Telenor, Mobilink or Warid, they need to register their Mobile Device IMEIs.
You can do that through:
- the online portal system i.e. https://dirbs.pta.gov.pk/drs/auth/login
- or by dialing *8484#
(each process is explained below, keep reading!)
Carrying a Single Phone Along? Do you need to pay duties for that as well?
Previously, 1 (One phone) was exempted from taxes/duties, while for others you needed to pay customs. But now, due to the misuse of Baggage Rule, you need to pay tax on each and every phone that you bring in to Pakistan along with yourself.
For example: If you are planning to bring 5 (five) mobile phones along for your personal use, you would need to pay duties and taxes on all 5 (five) of them. Clear?!
You can find out the taxes that you would have to pay at “Mobile Phone Taxes in Pakistan Calculator (Updated 2020)”
Do you need to register a phone that you bought and already used here before leaving the country?
No, If you have a phone that you bought here in Pakistan (PTA Approved) or used it here before December 2018, You do not need to go through the registration process for that particular mobile device.
How to register a phone that you are bringing into Pakistan for the first time as an International Traveler?
It is very simple, firstly
Find out the IMEI number of your Mobile Device
How to do that?
i. Dial *#06# from the dial pad of your device and note down each 15-digit IMEI (for dual SIM devices) supported by the device.
ii. If you have the box of your smartphone, the IMEI is printed on that.
iii. if your phone ran out of battery and you aren’t able to go through the code in order to find out the IMEI(s), also you do not have the box of the device along, you can simply remove the back cover/ battery of the phone, find and note your IMEI(s).
Now, there are 2 (TWO) ways you can register it.
1) Dial *8484#
You need to dial *8484# using a local Pakistani Network SIM and follow the steps.
OR
2) Registration via PTA online portal system:
Log on to dirbs.pta.gov.pk/drs/auth/login and create an account over there. This Guide will help you out.
What will you need?
-
- CNIC or NICOP Number
- Passport Number
- Local Pakistani Network Number (To Receive OTP Code)
- An Email Address (Needed to Register an Account on the DIRBS Portal)
Now follow these steps!
- Now Visit: dirbs.pta.gov.pk/drs/auth/login
Register a new account using the details mentioned above.
- After registration, click the activation link at an email that you’ll receive from DIRBS.
- Now, login to the Dashboard!
- Click the “Click here to register your Device” Button and follow the instructions.
- After putting in all the details (including the IMEIs), you’ll get information about the tax that you’ll be required to pay.
- Print that and pay it in any bank nearby you.
That’s it, your mobile device will be registered within 24 Hours.
NOTE: Register your phone within 30 days of arrival to get a discount on the total tax.
Welcome to Naya Pakistan! 🙂
Hi, there is no calculator for I phone 5s 16 GB, that is used for more than 5 years including in Pakistan and now its been used in abroad so please let me know how I will have to pay if I will bring this phone with my other one
?????
Okay brother,
Tax will be applicable the same on your iphone 5S whether new or old.
1) Find out the price of the iPhone 5S on whatmobile or any other site that shows prices.
2) Calculate the tax using the formula here at:
https://www.phoneworld.com.pk/mobile-phones-taxes-in-pakistan/
Thanks
Bro i bring i phone xmax 64gb in use condition amd if it cost me for 400 pounds means 80324 than how much duty i have to pay for it ?
on Passport, 31500 and on ID Card 40400
Can I bring one Mobile phone which is not registered in Pakistan without paying any tax while I also have an old Mobile phone with me which is already registered in Pakistan?
Yes, you can!
Some one already registered on my passport can u tell me the procedure how to remove them and registere my mobile on my passport
Hi i bring in pakistan my samsung s10 plus from now its imei is blocked here and i will go to uae after somedays so there my imei can work or not
Hey! Do same rules apply to foreign citizens coming to Pakistan? If a US citizen comes to Pakistan , would their personal phone be free of taxes?
International travellers, whether Pakistani or foreign citizens, their phones will be operational for 2 months, if they plan on using it afterwards or leaving it here, they’d need to register it (pay duties).
Hi
We are a family of five, me and my husband have S9+ and S10+ while my kids have fire tablets (they are 5 and 3 yrs old) also I have a J5 which I brought to UK from Pak
Will we have to pay any tax???
Also can we also bring laptop?
Unfortunately yes!
Till July 1st, a passenger was able to register 1 mobile device free of charge. But, that facility (baggage facility) was misused.
If you plan on going back abroad, you might use it for 60 days here in Pakistan, after that, your phone(s) wont be usable.
for the tablets, if they have sim functionality, they need to be registered if not, your kids can use them with no problem.
If you have any further question, don’t hesitate to ask!
Thanks
Can you please update your post to reflect this change after July 1st?
Hello,
Updated! Thanks for the suggestion brother! 🙂
Hey,
I’m bringing with me just 1 new smartphone to Pakistan which has never been used in Pakistan. Will I have to pay duties on it? And if one is allowed whats the procedure of registering it?
Hello
Yes, you’ll have to register and pay taxes for it, in order to use it.
Once you are here, put your pk sim in your phone and dial *8484#. Follow the steps! or visit https://dirbs.pta.gov.pk/drs/
Sir,
I am travelling soon to Pakistan and i have samsung C7Pro, which is not available in the list, could you help me to check for the tex calculation.
thanks.
Hello
Approximately, 12K PKR
Hi
Registration for 1 mobile for which custom duty and taxes are exempt can be done online?
also tell me after registration, the mobile can use it easily without any problem?
pls guide
Bahi me next month pak araha.. to kya 2 mobiles la sakhta? Airport pe puchen gey to nahi.. kya muje tax dena ho ga?
Hi, i heard that no mobile device is exempt of taxes now. Is it true or its the same like before?
Yes, true!
You can bring upto 5 phones. You do not have to pay tax at the airport. If anyone at the airport asks you to pay tax, you can tell them that you will pay it later through your relatives in pakistan at your own convenience. These can work upto 1 month in pakistan without paying tax. After the 1 month period, they will be blocked by PTA and in order to use them in pakistan you will have to pay tax and duty.
True, this article is updated now. Thanks for the input buddy!
Can I bring in one Mobile phone which is not registered in Pakistan without paying any tax while I also have an old Mobile phone with me which is already registered in Pakistan? Do I have to pay any taxes ?
No, unfortunately, you’ll need to pay tax to register it with PTA
am a afghan citizen adn i have s9+ my cell came from sweden so what should i do please guide me….thank you
Hello Hamza,
You’ll need to register it here in order for it to work after 60 days.
Hi,
I’ll be travelling to Pakistan in 2 weeks (for 2 weeks). I’m traveling back after about 13 months.
I’ll have 2 devices with me. One with a local sim and one with an international sim.
Would I need to pay any taxes.
Kind regards,
Malik
If you plan to take them back, then no worries at all. You’ll have 60 days to use them with any local sim you want to. If you plan to leave any or both of them. You’ll have to pay taxes for each of them.
Hi,
How much do i have to pay for iPad Mini 4 (2015) cellular respiration.
Amer Moeen
If you do not want to use the SIM functionality of the tab, then do not register it.
If you want to, then you’ll have to pay taxes. Tax on ID card will be around 8K and on Passport will be around 6200.
Hi Fahad, I want to know if I carry two phones and I want to leave one in Pakistan. Does the person needs to pay tax or what?
Yes, the phone you leave, will be blocked after 60 days of your arrival. You’ll have to register it. If you register it within 30 days, you’ll get a discount on the duties.
Hi
If I bring 2 mobiles to Pakistan from uk, will they both be exempt from tax if I don’t a locals sim?
Can you also explain the rules in relation to bringing phones as gifts?
If you bring in a phone that you plan to take back with you, then do not register that, it’ll be active for 60 days.
If you want to bring along a phone that you plan to gift to someone, you’ll have to pay taxes for that in order to register it with PTA and be able to operate normally after 60 days.
Hello would we have to pay any type of tax if we bring 5 phones for five people and one iPad mini
Hello,
Unfortunately, You’ll have to pay taxes on each and every phone that you bring in to Pakistan that isn’t registered with PTA.
Hi i want to bring one mobile note10 for someone special, so did i need to registration it. i have 59 days vacation and my old mobile is already registered in pakistan
Hello,
Unfortunately, You’ll have to pay taxes on each and every phone that you bring in to Pakistan that isn’t registered with PTA.
Hey i want to bring only one non PTA registered mobile from europe to pakistan so it will be free of tax or do i have to pay any tax on that while i have my own in use PTA regitered mobile as well with me when i was travelling
Hello,
Unfortunately, You’ll have to pay taxes on each and every phone that you bring in to Pakistan that isn’t registered with PTA.