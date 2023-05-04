International tech conference EMERGE debuts in the UAE in May

The tech conference EMERGE will take place in Dubai, bringing a new perspective on the tech industry to the GCC and connecting tech, start-ups, and investors from all over the globe.
Dubai: EMERGE has built a reputation as one of the most established international tech conferences, with a focus on emerging markets. Bringing together startups, tech talents, investors, and related industries from the New East (MENA, CEE, the Balkans, Turkey, and Central Asia)
Starting in Belarus in 2018, the EMERGE conference has become the “offline” focal point for tech, bringing together great minds and leaders of the industry online and offline. Over the years, various events have attracted up to 12,000 participants from more than 100 countries, and this year EMERGE is expanding its outreach to MENA.
This year’s focus will be exploring the latest in tech and VC news, founders’ stories, women in tech, and mentoring sessions for tech talent. Top experts from Binance, Google, Microsoft, Insilico Medicine, ARTISANT, Modus Capital, and many more will join this year’s conference.
For this edition, EMERGE will be bringing venture funds such as Flat6Labs, V7 Group, AK Venture, Global Millennial Capital, GrowX Ventures, and more investors with a proven track record of supporting emerging startups. They will be available for 1-on-1 meetings with startups, online mentorship sessions, special investor events, and pitching sessions.
The annual pitching competition, EMERGE CHALLENGE is accepting applications from startup ticket owners until May 8; the winner can receive up to $500k in investment commitment. EMERGE CHALLENGE is on a mission to help early-stage startups from emerging markets scale globally. In previous years, startups at EMERGE have raised over $25 million in investments.
2023 will also be the year that the EMERGE Club is launched, an exclusive membership club for all SUPER COMBO ticket holders. Members will be entitled to a range of special benefits, including exclusive access to investment opportunities, emerging startups, new technologies, special events, networking opportunities, 1-to-1 meetings with advisors from all over the world, VC-mastermind sessions, and special offers for participation in offline events by EMERGE.
Previous speakers at EMERGE include Silicon Valley investor Tim Draper, angel investor, and supermodel Natalya Vodianova, the editor-at-large at TechCrunch, Mike Butcher, famous author and alternative medicine advocate Deepak Chopra, and former editor-in-chief of the MIT Technology Review, Gideon Lichfield. In addition, top executives from companies such as Facebook, Google, WhatsApp, Dropbox, Nike, Sifted, Farfetch, Wired, and Tesla Among the mentors and jurors of our startup competitions were Atomico, Notion Capital, Northzone, M12 from Microsoft, Techstars, and 500 Istanbul.
Tickets are now available for purchase via the website; card or crypto payments are accepted.
Date: May 28–29, 2023
Location: Emirates Sports Hotel, Dubai
