Internet Disruptions Continue to Impact Users & Businesses Across Pakistan

Internet services on mobile data reportedly remain disrupted in different cities across Pakistan. According to sources, despite efforts, services have yet to be fully restored in several areas, leading to widespread frustration among the netizens.

Mobile data users are facing issues with slow browsing speeds and limited connectivity, particularly on social media platforms. For example, WhatsApp users are unable to download and send documents, voice notes, and media.

Meanwhile, people who rely on the Internet for online businesses are also suffering, as their operations are getting badly affected. Many business owners have expressed concerns over the prolonged disruption, which has been ongoing for nearly two months.

Around three weeks ago, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announced that the internet slowdown would likely be resolved by the end of October. PTA Chairman Major General (retd) Hafeezur Rahman also noted that decisions concerning the closure of X are made by the federal government. Back in August, PTA stated that the internet slowdown was primarily due to faults in two of the country’s seven submarine cables. Moreover, it said that the AAE-1 cable’s re-routing is expected to finish soon, potentially improving services, but the SMW4 cable’s repair will take weeks.

In light of the ongoing disruptions, we will have to wait and see whether the internet services across Pakistan will actually improve by the end of this month, as promised by the PTA. Users, particularly those relying on mobile data for business are eager for a permanent resolution to internet disruptions in Pakistan.

