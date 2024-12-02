Internet Disruptions in Pakistan: Government Downplays Concerns Over National Firewall

Internet users across Pakistan experienced significant disruptions on Sunday, prompting widespread frustration and speculation. While the government dismissed concerns regarding a national firewall system, saying they are “blown out of proportion,” the public remains sceptical.

Downdetector, a platform that monitors internet outages, recorded a spike in complaints. Reports included 57 issues with WhatsApp, 86 for TikTok, and 161 for Instagram. Many users struggled with slow speeds, difficulty downloading media, and intermittent connectivity. These disruptions have raised questions about the government’s intentions, particularly amid rumours of testing a firewall capable of monitoring and censoring content, including protests shared on social media.

Internet Disruptions in Pakistan: Government’s Stance on Cybersecurity and Connectivity

In an interview with a private news channel, Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja sought to clarify the situation. She stated that claims about the firewall system were exaggerated and reassured that Pakistan’s web management systems have been in place for over a decade. “There is nothing controversial about a country working on its cybersecurity. The entire world uses different cybersecurity mechanisms,” she argued.

The minister highlighted the global shift toward information technology in security strategies, underscoring Pakistan’s vulnerability to cyberattacks. “Pakistan faces millions of cyberattacks daily, making it increasingly difficult to detect terrorist activity,” she said, adding that the Ministry of Interior issues directives when state security is at stake.

She also advised businesses and freelancers to register their IPs for uninterrupted VPN access. The government has emphasized its efforts to streamline the VPN activation process to ensure secure communication. “Users must continue registering their IPs through the PTA’s website,” Khawaja urged.

Impact on Freelancers and Businesses

Freelancers and IT businesses have been severely impacted by the disruptions. Popular platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook have been operating sluggishly, with basic tasks like uploading or downloading files taking hours. Reports also indicate issues with PTCL services and Google platforms.

Freelancers, online business owners, and delivery riders have reported substantial losses. “We are losing clients because of this prolonged outage. It’s not just about money; it’s about our credibility,” lamented one freelancer.

The disruptions are believed to have intensified following mobile service restrictions during a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally. Critics argue that these measures, coupled with firewall testing, have deepened connectivity problems and fueled public discontent.

VPN Registration and the Way Forward

As the November 30 deadline for VPN registration passed, the federal government announced it would not immediately block unregistered VPNs. According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the registration process remains ongoing, with a decision on unregistered services expected next week. “The fate of unregistered VPNs hinges on further guidance from the Interior Ministry,” a PTA official stated.

Freelancers and IT stakeholders have called for an extension of the VPN registration deadline, citing the need for additional time to comply. The PTA has yet to issue an explanation for the internet slowdown or provide a timeline for restoring full connectivity.

Public Frustration Mounts

The ongoing disruptions, coupled with a lack of transparency from authorities, have left many users dissatisfied. Digital analysts speculate that the government’s efforts to enhance cybersecurity through controversial measures like the firewall system may exacerbate connectivity issues if not implemented with greater accountability.

While the government insists on the importance of cybersecurity in today’s digital landscape, the public demands a balance between security measures and uninterrupted access to digital services critical for businesses and daily life.