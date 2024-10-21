Freelancers in Pakistan are facing severe challenges due to ongoing disruptions in mobile services and sluggish internet speeds. These interruptions have left many freelancers unable to meet deadlines, halting their international projects and threatening their sources of income. Freelancers rely heavily on fast and stable internet connections to work with global clients, and the current situation has put their livelihoods at serious risk.

Pakistan has seen rapid growth in its freelance economy in recent years, with platforms like Upwork, Fiverr, and Freelancer helping many individuals secure international assignments. Young people have embraced freelancing to earn foreign exchange and gain financial independence. However, in recent weeks, internet disruptions have caused these projects to come to a standstill, leaving freelancers anxious about their future. Many of them now report shrinking client bases as they struggle to maintain communication and meet deadlines, putting long-term contracts and professional relationships in jeopardy.

Internet Disruptions in Pakistan Threaten Livelihoods of Freelancers

This is not the first time Pakistan has faced internet connectivity challenges that affected the economy. Similar situations have occurred during periods of political instability or nationwide protests when the government resorted to mobile network shutdowns to maintain public order. While these actions may serve short-term security purposes, they have long-term economic consequences, especially for remote workers and digital entrepreneurs. Pakistan’s reliance on freelance services as a part of its broader IT export strategy makes these disruptions even more damaging.

In Peshawar, the situation is particularly dire. Waleed Paracha, a local digital expert, estimates that these network issues have affected 70% of the employment in the region. For a city where many young people depend on remote work opportunities to support their families, this setback is a significant blow. With each passing day of slow or unreliable internet, these freelancers risk losing valuable clients to competitors from other countries where connectivity remains stable. Many freelancers have expressed frustration, saying they are unable to deliver projects on time, which could result in negative reviews or lost opportunities in future.

The economic impact of these disruptions could be substantial. Experts warn that Pakistan may face millions of dollars in losses if the issue persists, especially given the increasing importance of the digital economy. With internet-based work becoming a critical source of income for many, even temporary interruptions can have long-lasting effects on freelancers’ reputations and incomes. Some freelancers are already reporting a sharp decline in earnings, forcing them to either seek alternative sources of income or abandon international projects altogether.

Given the potential economic damage, experts are urging the government to take swift action to resolve the issue. While security concerns may occasionally necessitate limited disruptions, prolonged interruptions can erode trust in Pakistan’s digital infrastructure and deter future investments in the tech sector. If the situation remains unresolved, Pakistan risks losing its competitive edge in the global freelance market. A balanced approach is essential—one that addresses security needs without compromising economic growth or the livelihoods of thousands of remote workers.